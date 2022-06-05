Himalayan States Like U'khand Can Be Fountainheads Of Aromatic Start-Ups: Dr Jitendra

CSIR Is Providing Comprehensive Handholding From Product Development To Marketing

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand can be a fountainhead for aromatic start-ups. The geography and climatic conditions in Himalayan states favour the cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants and these can be developed into Agri-tech enterprises. This is especially relevant given the recent interest in medicinal plants due to the ongoing pandemic. These statements were made by the Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh while he was interacting with Civil Society organisations in Dehradun today.

The Union Minister of State (I/C) Science & Technology; Minister of State (I/C) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that this interaction with the NGOs is part of an outreach programme of the Union Government to have a dialogue with those involved in social service. He added that these interactions provide valuable feedback and suggestions for the government.





The Union Minister appreciated the work being done by the organisations and said that they provide an opportunity to reach and influence people in the farthest corners of our nation. Speaking about the conducive climate of Uttarakhand for aromatic plants, the Minister said that the Union Government has started the ‘Aroma Mission’. The Union Minister said that CSIR is providing comprehensive handholding from product development to marketing.





He said that our youth has made the nation a hub of start-ups in the last 8 years, but we need to expand our vision beyond the IT-enabled services sector and look at the Agri-tech sector for unleashing our untapped potential. The Union Minister also advocated that the NGOs working in the health sector explore telemedicine. He added that in a hilly state like Uttarakhand such ‘Doctors-on-Wheels’ can provide not only diagnostic exams but expert consultation within an hour's time.





The Union Minister subsequently addressed a press briefing where he said that the last 8 years have sprung new hope in the nation’s collective psyche. He added that the massive infrastructure development in the thus far neglected North-Eastern India is a testament to the will of the government to invest in all our people. Dr Singh said that the development of railway and air infrastructure in these parts has meant the end of their isolation from the rest of India.





The Union Minister said that the focus of the government in the last years has been on employment generation and capacity building of our youth. The Union Minister further said that hard work being done for the people has led to faith in the leadership of India. He added that this new modus-operandi and a new culture of our polity have been endorsed by our citizens who have reposed their faith in the government.