Himachal rains: 8 houses collapsed in fresh Shimla landslide, 2 persons feared trapped

Shimla: On Tuesday night, a landslip in the Krishnanagar neighbourhood destroyed at least eight homes, including six temporary structures, and buried an abattoir under the rubble. Officials said they worry two people are buried alive in the wreckage of their homes.

A loud roar filled the air as a landslip brought down a group of homes after a huge tree was uprooted. Shimla Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi told that they believe at least two individuals are trapped and that the potential of more people under the rubble cannot be ruled out.

The officials reported that most of the occupants had left their homes after discovering cracks in the morning.

At least two people are thought to be buried under the rubble, according to local councillor Bittu Panna.

People in surrounding homes were seen on video yelling at the inmates and urging them to leave. At the scene, people were seen crying for aid and fled for their lives. Rescue efforts were initiated by the police, the State Disaster Response Force, and neighbours, prompting numerous residents to flee their homes with only the clothes on their backs. A woman cried out, "My husband is trapped in the debris," after running to the scene in response to the terrifying sound of a slide. Slaughterhouse worker Atma Ram reported that his manager is likely buried under the rubble. When this abattoir was being built, there were slides and people were moving out of their homes. Amit, a witness who was there, told the that the problem of seepage still exists even after retaining walls were built. He said that 15 households had been displaced as a direct result of the disaster.

At least 16 people were killed on Monday when landslides occurred in Shimla at a Shiva temple in Summer Hill and in Fagli.

Since Sunday, heavy rains have lashed Himachal Pradesh, causing landslides and cloudbursts that have closed multiple roads and caused several incidences of home collapse.—Inputs from Agencies