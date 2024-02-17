Himachal Pradesh hikes MSP for milk

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveils second state budget, announces significant MSP hike for cow and buffalo milk. Introduces Rajiv Gandhi Prakriyat Kheti Yojna to train 36,000 farmers in natural farming.

Shimla: Presenting his second state Budget, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday announced hiking the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of cow milk and buffalo milk.

The MSP on cow milk has been raised from Rs 38 to Rs 45 per litre and buffalo milk from Rs 38 to Rs 55 per litre, he said.

The CM announced Rajiv Gandhi Prakriyat Kheti Yojna, under which 36,000 farmers -- 10 farmers from every panchayat -- will be trained in natural farming techniques.





Sukhu further said universal cartons will be introduced for apple packaging and horticulture tourism will be encouraged.





He reiterated the state government's resolve to make Himachal Pradesh a green state by 2026.





He said the state government announced a special package of Rs 4,500 crore for disaster-affected people after last year's monsoon and added that the Centre had not given any special package.





He said it was due to the financial mismanagement of the previous BJP government in the state that Himachal's total debt stood at Rs 87,788 crore.

—PTI