Himachal CM Sukhu Participates In India International Hospitality Expo In Greater Noida

Greater Noida: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged the hoteliers and entrepreneurs to invest in the hospitality industry in Himachal Pradesh as the state holds huge promise for the tourism industry in coming times.

He was the Chief Guest in the India International Hospitality Expo-2023, organised by India Expo Centre and Mart at Greater Noida today. The Chief Minister said that Himachal will emerge as the most sought after all season tourism destination in coming years as its peaceful serene and salubrious environment was an added attraction besides the breathtaking scenic beauty and affable law & order system.

He said that the state government envisions encouraging investment in five and seven star hotels, health and wellness centers, old age homes etc. "Recently, it has been observed that a large number of visitors including the corporate employees prefer home stays for their hospitality and to learn more about the culture and traditions of the State", he said.

He emphasized that the state government is making efforts to improve air connectivity and all district headquarters will be connected by constructing heliports to ease the access for the tourists and to enhance their footfall.

He said that flights were already operational from Delhi to Shimla and Dharamshala. In order to expand the Kangra airport for the bigger jets to land, the land acquisition process will be done soon besides completing other formalities.

CM Sukhu said that Kangra has been declared as 'Tourism capital' because of its immense potential to attract tourists, air connectivity, picturesque valleys and availability of abundant water bodies etc.

"The state government would provide speedy approvals as per the rules and invited entrepreneurs to submit proposals as there was no dearth of resources or land and the state government was open for inviting investment in this sector", he added.

Speaking about the state government's commitment to the safety of the tourists, the CM said that he along with other ministers, monitored and directed relief and rescue operations on the spot during recent heavy rains that triggered floods besides heavy snowfall on higher reaches.

"We ensured the safe evacuation of around 70 thousand tourists including more than 300 tourists who were stranded at snow bound Chandertal Lake in Spiti in sub zero temperature", he added. He reiterated that the state government was committed to the safety of every tourist visiting the state.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Himachal Pavilion where Boti Dham was served.

Vice Chairman HPTDC, RS Bali, who was the Guest of Honour on the occasion, outlined the ambitious upcoming projects of the state government for the entire state especially in Kangra district.

He said that the state will also emerge as a favourite wedding and pre-wedding destination and efforts were afoot for the same. He assured that most of the places in the state were now safe for travelling. "It was just the Beas River basin, affected the most in recent heavy rains and flash floods. Efforts were made on war footing to restore the road infrastructure in the state", the CM said.

Chief Secretary, Prabodh Saxena briefed about the plans of the state government for promoting tourism in the state.

Chairman of Indian Expo Mart Ltd (IEML), Rakesh Kumar welcomed the Chief Minister.

Managing Director HPTDC, Amit Kashyap informed that Himachali Thali is being served in HPTDC hotels and Himachal Bhawan to introduce and popularize Himachali cuisine.

Later, the Chief Minister also held a meeting with members of IEML and the Hotel Industry and fruitful discussions were held on the perspectives of the state government for promoting tourism in the state.

Advisor to HP Government at Delhi Nandita Gupta, PRC SK Singla and Resident Commissioner Meera Mohanty were also present. —ANI