Himachal CM reviews preparedness to overcome natural disasters

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday reviewed the administration's preparedness to tackle various emergency situations arising out of heavy rain in the state with the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of all the districts through video conferencing from Shimla .The Chief Minister directed the officers to make foolproof arrangements for managing disasters that are arising due to heavy rains. He said that an adequate number of people and machinery should be deployed in natural calamities-prone areas .He said, "The rains have increased over the past few days and naturally, there are incidences of landslides, floods and cloudbursts during the rainy season in Himachal Pradesh. One such incident has happened in an area of Kullu district. The information that has been received in the matter is that five people are missing and there has been damage. The camps which were set up by the locals (for the tourists) as well as the tourists, have also been damaged ."He has directed the administration to take appropriate steps in view of the security at camping sites situated on the banks of rivers in the state. He assured that strict action will be taken against the erring officers involved in the laxity in work related to disaster management. He directed to ensure the availability of Quick Reaction Team and Emergency Operation Centres that would be functional round the clock at the district and sub-division level for disaster management.He also ordered that the roads affected due to landslides or heavy rains should be repaired immediately. ANI