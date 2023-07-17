Himachal cloudburst kills one, injures three

Shimla: Officials in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district stated that one person was killed and three others were injured early on Monday due to a cloudburst.

The calamity occurred near Kayas village in Raison. The State Emergency Operation Centre here said that one person was killed instantly and three others were injured when their vehicle was washed away.

Badal Sharma, the victim, was a native of the Chansari village in the Kullu district's Padar tehsil.

“The road has been blocked and JCB deployed to reopen it,” it said.

According to reports, a flash flood in the area caused partial damage to a number of houses and shops.

Raison is a riverside town 15 km after Kullu and 26 km before Manali.—Inputs from Agencies