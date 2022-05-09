Him Jyoti Girls Emerge Victorious In Football Final At SFA U'khand

Dehradun (The Hawk): Him Jyoti School, Dehradun thrashed Khrist Jyoti Academy 5-0 in the final to claim the gold in the Girls’ Under-16 Football tournament at the Sports For All Championship Uttarakhand 2022 held at the Pavilion Ground here on Monday.

D Sheetal of Him Jyoti School stole the show as she struck a brace while Sakshi Rawat and Tulika Negi were the other goal-scorers for the winners.

Earlier, in the first round of the Boys’ Under-16 football match, Patanjali Gurukulam, Haridwar prevailed over a fighting Red Fort International Public School 2-1 in a keenly contested match at the Pavilion Ground.

Elsewhere, at SFA Championship’s shooting event, Nikhil Jeena of Social Baluni Public School bagged the gold medal in the Boy’s Under-17 10m Air Pistol event. He had a score of 381. Jeena’s schoolmate Shourya Tarar was second (368 pts) while DPSG Dehradun’s Tejasvi Singh Verma settled for bronze with a score of 365.

Pari Soni of Social Baluni Public School captured the Under-19 women’s 10 m Open Sight event, registering a best score of 260. Soni’s schoolmates Kritika Rana (221) and Pawani Rawat (178) took home the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Extending Social Baluni Public School’s gold rush in shooting, Anshukumar Meena took the top spot in the Boys’ Under-19 10m Open Sight event. He had a score of 375. Nirmal Ashram Deepmala Pagarani Public School’s Vishal Kansal (285 pts) Anirudh Ranakoti (Social Baluni) were second and third respectively.

In the Boys’ Under-19 Compound Archery event, Digvijay Singh of JP Inter-School Kotdwara won the gold medal with a score of 661. National Institute of Schooling’s Ankit Chaudhary (634) secured second place, while Shri Guru Ram Rai Public School’s Himanshu Bhandari (619) took home the bronze medal.

Vaishnavi Panthari of St. Joseph’s Convent School claimed the top spot with a score of 566 in the Girls’ Under-17 Compound Bow category of SFA’s Archery event, Vaishnavi Panthari of St. Joseph’s Convent School claimed the top spot with a score of 566. Government Inter-College Kotdwara’s Keertika Rawat settled for silver with a score of 551.

Meanwhile, in the Boys’ Under-17 Foil category at SFA’s fencing event, Abhishek Thapa of Social Baluni Public School beat schoolmate Nihal Rathore 15-12 to claim the gold medal. The bronze medal was bagged by Doon Grammar School’s Rahul Saharan and Social Baluni Public School’s Aditya Thapliyal.