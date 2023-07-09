High-altitude areas in Himachal get season's first snowfall

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh weather office in Shimla reported the first snowfall of the season in the state's famed high-altitude destinations on Sunday.

However, overnight rain in Shimla and Manali lowered temperatures by several degrees.

Moderate snowfall in the Spiti and Lahaul valleys enhanced the beauty of the hill stations Kaza, Losar, and Chicham.

Snow fell on the hills overlooking the popular tourist attraction of Chitkul, a little village close close to the China border in the Kinnaur area, and the beautiful Rohtang Pass (13,050 feet), which is 52 km from Manali.

"High-altitude areas of Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Kullu, Kinnaur and Shimla districts have been experiencing light to moderate snow since Saturday night, while mid and lower hills getting widespread rain," an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department told IANS.

According to the state's weather prediction, heavy rain will persist till Monday.—Inputs from Agencies