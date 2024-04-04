High alert in Meghalaya's Khasi, Jaintia hills after 2 killed following anti-CAA protests

Meghalaya on high alert as tensions escalate in Khasi and Jaintia hills following the killing of two individuals amid anti-CAA protests. Police action against KSU members sparks widespread agitation, with a police vehicle targeted in Shillong.

Shillong: A high alert has been sounded across Khasi and Jaintia hills in Meghalaya in view of the 'volatile situation' arising out of the recent killing of two persons, officials said.

Last week, the two persons were found dead in Ichamati area near the India-Bangladesh international boundary in East Khasi Hills district, after the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) staged an anti-CAA protest in the border town.



On Tuesday, two KSU members were picked up from their homes in Sohra town and later arrested for their alleged involvement in the murders, SP Rituraj Ravi said.

Protesting the police action, a large crowd led by the KSU agitated in front of the local police station on Wednesday, demanding that its cadre not be 'hunted like militants'.



In another development, a police vehicle was destroyed after unidentified persons lobbed a petrol bomb at Mawlai police station in Shillong, Ravi said, adding, no one has been arrested so far.



In view of the incidents, Deputy Inspector General of Police DNR Marak issued an alert to the SPs of seven districts in the eastern range, which included state capital Shillong.



"There is a high likelihood that the NGOs may resort to more agitations and may target police stations/police vehicles, government properties/buildings and vehicles and also target non-tribals," Marak said in the order.



He said the influential KSU is observing April 4 as 'Khasi Awakening Day', but permission has been denied for the same at Khliehriat in East Jaintia Hills district.



Asking the SPs to take precautionary measures such as advising deputy commissioners to issue prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC, Marak said that the NGOs 'may resort' to impromptu agitation on Thursday in any of the district headquarters.



"You are therefore directed to take all necessary precautions to prevent criminal elements from taking advantage of the day and the recent incidents whereby they may attempt to target government installations and non-tribals under your jurisdiction," he stated.

