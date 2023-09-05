Heavy rains in Hyderabad, holiday for schools, colleges

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has declared a holiday for all educational institutions including schools and colleges in Hyderabad due to heavy rainfall in the state. This decision came after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad issued an orange alert for the state.

Announcing the decision on Twitter, the Hyderabad Collector wrote, “Important Announcement: In light of the heavy rainfall forecast in Hyderabad, the government has declared today a holiday for all educational institutions in Hyderabad. Stay indoors and stay safe.”

However, the government’s declaration came too late for many students who had already reached their schools and colleges, braving heavy rains and traffic congestion in Hyderabad.

Given the prevailing weather conditions in Telangana, many parents are questioning the school administration about the reasons for not declaring the holiday earlier to avoid putting students at risk due to heavy rainfall in the state.

Meanwhile, the IMD Hyderabad forecasted that heavy rainfall would continue in the state until September 7, 2023. However, the weather department predicted that intense spells of rainfall in the city would end tomorrow.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has also predicted rainfall in the state today.

In light of the rainfall forecasts provided by the weather departments, the Telangana government declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Hyderabad.

—IANS