Heatwave conditions: Mandaviya to chair meeting on public health preparedness

New Delhi: According to government sources, on Tuesday the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will preside over a high-level conference to examine public health preparations in light of the heatwave conditions affecting sections of the nation.

Experts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) will also be present at the 11:30 a.m. meeting, along with Niti Aayog member (Health) Dr. V K Paul and the director general of the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), Dr. Rajiv Bahl.

Several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha, have recorded deaths from heat stroke in recent days.—Inputs from Agencies