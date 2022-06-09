Health Min to transform 'war room' to 'Health emergency operation centre'

The Covid-19 war room was started on the first floor of the Union Health Ministry at the Nirman Bhawan, which was the nerve centre of the pandemic status in the country.

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry is set to transform the Covid 'war room' into a 'Health emergency operation centre.' The inauguration of this refurbished centre will be done soon, sources told ANI. The Covid-19 war room was started on the first floor of the Union Health Ministry at the Nirman Bhawan, which was the nerve centre of the pandemic status in the country.

But now, the war room will be refurbished as Health Emergency Operation Centre and the inauguration of the centre will be done by the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. The Health Emergency Operation Centre will work like a COVID war room 24x7. This centre has been prepared for all types of national health emergency situations. Earlier the COVID war room was only fully focused to keep an eye on the COVID-19 situation in India.—ANI