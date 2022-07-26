Haryana to promote textile through MSMEs

Chandigarh: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said the state government will also promote the textile industry through MSMEs so that more and more youth can get employment.

For this, Haryana Atmanirbhar Textile Policy 2022 will be implemented soon.

The Deputy Chief Minister gave this information after a meeting held in New Delhi to discuss the draft prepared for the policy.

Earlier, Chautala presided over a meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee regarding the draft of Haryana's proposed policy in New Delhi.

Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal and Labour and Employment Minister Anoop Dhanak were also present at the meeting.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the policy draft has been thoroughly discussed by the Cabinet Sub-Committee. "Now this policy will be placed before the Cabinet for approval. This policy, prepared for the time period till 2025, is expected to invest about Rs 4,000 crore and provide employment to 20,000 youth," he said.

In the meeting various goals of Haryana Atmanirbhar Textile Policy such as entrepreneurship expansion, investment, employment generation, grants, textile parks and other relevant topics were discussed.

The meeting also discussed the National Technical Textiles Mission. He said under this policy, technical textiles will be specially encouraged and expanded.

Promotion of synthetic fiber and regenerated fiber units has also been included in the policy.

Chautala said in the last few years investors are coming forward to set up industries as the state government has taken several major steps to improve the industrial-environment due to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi awarded Haryana for its remarkable work done in the field of MSME.

In this field, where the state has got the third position at the national level, Haryana has been ranked in the top achievers category in the fifth edition of State Ease of Doing Business released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, which is a matter of pride for the state, he added. —IANS