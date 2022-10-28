Haryana bus stands to be known as bus ports

Faridabad: After inaugurating an NIT Faridabad bus stand equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the bus stands in the state will be known as bus ports.

He also announced to name of this bus port, the state's first, designed on public-private partnership (PPP) mode after the name of Dr Mangal Sen, stalwart BJP leader.

Spread over four acres, the bus port has been constructed at an outlay of Rs 130 crore.



Now new bus ports will be built in Ballabhgarh, Sonipat and Karnal as well as two bus ports in the Gurugram district on the PPP mode.

The Chief Minister said Haryana's transport service is one of the best in the country. The state government is committed to providing safe, secure, economical and reliable transport facilities to commuters.



He said the state government is already providing better transportation services to passengers across the state. Various bus stands are being renovated with better infrastructure and with state-of-the-art facilities on similar lines to the airport.



Congratulating the residents of NIT Faridabad area, the Chief Minister said in the year 1980 he started his social life in Faridabad. At that time there was a lack of good transport services. Understanding the problem of the common man, he then apprised former Deputy Chief Minister Mangal Sen about the situation of the NIT bus stand and today the dream of renovating this bus stand with state-of-the-art facilities has come true, said the Chief Minister.



As a gesture of tribute to him, from today this newly constructed bus port will be known as Dr Mangal Sen bus port, NIT Faridabad, he said.

He said the bus port of Faridabad NIT would be connected through the Integrated Consolidated Command Centre. Along with this, the passengers will be able to avail of facilities like online ticket booking and the current status of the bus.



Besides catering to the needs of the people of the nearby villages, this bus port will also benefit the commuters travelling to and from the cities of Delhi, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.



He said the state transport is effectively fulfilling its responsibility of providing safe travel. In earlier years, when more than 200 accidents were reported because of roadways buses, last year only 79 road accidents were reported.



He said along with curbing road accidents, now the profit per kilometre of roadways has increased from Rs 27.5 to Rs 39 per km.

