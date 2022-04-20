Harish Rawat Takes Responsibility For Uttarakhand Poll Loss

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Monday took responsibility for the defeat of the party in Uttarakhand Assembly elections. As the chairman of the Congress party's campaign committee, Rawat apologized to every member and leadership in the working committee.Speaking to ANI today, Rawat said, "All of us thought that we were winning in Uttarakhand... being the chairman of the Campaign Committee, I take responsibility for the defeat. I apologized to every member and leadership in the working committee. I have also apologized to the public before." The Congress leader further said that the party would work on the suggestions given by party members on earlier occasions. The BJP is set to retain Uttarakhand after winning 47 seats. Congress, which was banking on anti-incumbency against the state government, won 19 seats in the 70-member state Assembly. Assembly elections were held in Uttarakhand on February 14 to elect 70 members of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. The results were declared on March 10. —ANI