Hands-On Training Programme Entitled 'Advanced Trends In Biomedical Sciences: Research & Skill Development' Under The Aegis Of STUTI

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of Biophysics, Panjab University, Chandigarh in collaboration with Sophisticated Analytical Instrumentation Facility, inaugurated the seven days Hands-on training programme entitled “Advanced Trends in Biomedical Sciences: Research and Skill development “under the aegis of Synergistic Training Utilizing the Scientific and Technological Infrastructure(STUTI) on 1st August 2022. Dr Sanjeev Khosla, Director IMTECH, was the Chief Guest of the event.

Dr. Arindam Bhattacharayya,(Scientist F) the Nodal Officer for DST-FIST and DST-STUTI schemes of Department of Science and Technology, Government of India was the Distinguished Guest of the event. Also, Present as special guest was Dr. Pramod Prasad from SERB, DST, New Delhi. The inaugural session was presided over by Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor,Panjab University,Chandigarh. Dr. Arindam Bhattacharyya and Dr. Pramod Prasad provided insights into the various Research Schemes and opportunities provided by DST and SERB. Speaking on the occasion Prof. Raj Kumar highlighted the significance of collaborations amongst various research institutes nationally and internationally. He also emphasised on the importance of infrastructure sharing amongst the researchers of various colleges and institutes.

The seven days training program will give an opportunity to the participants to learn about electron microscopy, molecular biology, cell culture, animal handling and computational biology. Apart from this, the candidates will also be sensitized with the research infrastructure available at IMTECH, Chandigarh. The organizers Prof. Ganga Ram Chaudhary, PMU, STUTI Training Program, Dr. Avneet Saini, Coordinator, STUTI Training Program and Chairperson of the Department of Biophysics and Dr. Simran Preet, Convenor, STUTI Training Program ensured the participants of an enriching experience full of hands on-sessions and lectures here at Panjab University.