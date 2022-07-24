Hacker offers 5.4 mn Twitter account details for $30K: Report

San Francisco: A Twitter security vulnerability discovered in early 2022 has been used to cull the account details of 5.4 million users, and the hacker is offering the set for sale for $30,000, says a new report.

According to AppleInsider, a hack of 5.4 million users is small compared to the 478 million T-Mobile customers affected in August 2021. It is even small compared to the 70 million users of AT&T affected later that same month.

Yet, according to Restore Privacy, the hacked data now on sale comes from a vulnerability that was reported in January 2022.

The microblogging site acknowledged that this was a valid security issue and even paid the discoverer, “zhirinovskiy”, a $5,040 bounty.

“Exactly as the HackerOne user zhirinovskiy described in the initial report in January, a threat actor is now selling the data allegedly acquired from this vulnerability,” said Sven Taylor of Restore Privacy.

“The post is still live now with the Twitter database allegedly consisting of 5.4 million users being for sale.” —IANS