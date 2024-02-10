Guwahati: IT and electronics Secy inaugurates SWASTHA project at IIT Centre for Nanotechnology

Revolutionizing Healthcare: SWASTHA Project Inaugurated at IIT Guwahati; Cutting-edge Nanotechnology and Clean Room Facilities Launched

Guwahati: Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), S Krishnan, inaugurated the 'groundbreaking' SWASTHA project and the state-of-the-art ISO 5 and 6 clean room facilities at the Centre for Nanotechnology, IIT Guwahati, on Friday.

Smart Wearable Advanced NanoSensing Technologies in Healthcare ASICs (SWASTHA) aims to revolutionise healthcare through advanced nanoelectronic theranostic devices. The project aims to deliver high-quality products and prototypes in micro/nanoelectronics and nanomaterials, with a focus on healthcare and energy applications. It emphasises innovation, scientific collaboration, and technological progress, IIT Guwahati said in a press release.

Speaking during the event, Krishnan said, "The successful establishment of the clean room facilities and the implementation of the SWASTHA Centre for Excellence is an epoch-making event in the North-Eastern region because the young human resources can now utilise these world-class high-end facilities available at their doorstep to pursue their lofty scientific and technological dreams."

The ISO 5 and 6 clean room facilities are the first of their kind in the north-eastern region of India. They are dedicated to promoting awareness and training in micro/nano electronic fabrication, facilitating industrial research and development, and supporting the Indian Nanoelectronics Users Programme (INUP), the release said.

"In short, this has been a phenomenal start to this pioneering centre in North-East India, which has set a new benchmark for all such activities to follow not only in this region but also in the country," Krishnan added.



The project and facilities are geared towards high technology readiness level (TRL), deep-tech invention and innovation, start-up support, entrepreneurship development, long-term sustainability, capacity building, revenue generation, and collaboration with experts in India and abroad for both academia and industry professionals, it added.

He expressed appreciation for IIT Guwahati's ongoing efforts in supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives of the Government of India by developing a robust ecosystem for multidisciplinary research, development and commercialization.

—ANI