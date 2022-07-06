Gurit Wind opens new unit in TN

Chennai : Gurit Wind Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Switzerland-based Gurit Group, has inaugurated its new plant in Tamil Nadu that was set up at an investment of Rs 250 crore, the company said on Wednesday.





The facility, spread across 16 acres at Greenbase Indstrial and Logistics Park, Oragadam, near here, would generate 300 direct jobs.





The plant was inaugurated by chairman of Gurit Group Rudolf Hadorn and CEO Mitja Schulz recently, a company statement said here.





"The facility in Chennai will be home to all our Gurit wind-related activities like mould-making, manufacturing solutions, extrusion of recycled PET...a lot of value-addtions, which Gurit is now having, are under one roof," said Schulz. "Soon, this will be Gurit's biggest manufacturing plant on the planet," he said.





Managing director of Gurit Wind Pvt Ltd Durga Prasad Amudalapalli said, "The opening of the plant is an event full of joy and emotion. If we are here today to inaugurate this new plant, we owe it to our customers. PTI