Gunfight breaks out in J&K's Anantnag

Srinagar: An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Kokernag in South Kashmir's Anantnag district in which officers of J&K Police and Army have sustained injuries in the initial exchange of gunfire, officials said on Wednesday.

"Encounter has started in Kokernag area of Anantnag. Officers from Army and JKP injured," police said.

The gunfight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

—IANS