Gun Battle Erupts Between Security Forces and Militants in Manipur's Moreh Town

Amid escalating tensions, security forces clash with suspected Kuki militants in Manipur's Moreh town, resulting in a gunfire exchange near SBI Moreh. The incident follows recent arrests in the SDPO killing case and prompts protests, adding to the volatile situation in the border town.

Imphal: In a tense encounter, security forces engaged in a fierce gun battle with suspected Kuki militants in the border town of Moreh, located in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, on Wednesday morning, according to police sources.



Reports suggest that the militants targeted a security forces post near SBI Moreh, employing explosive devices and firearms. Swiftly responding to the attack, security forces retaliated, resulting in an exchange of gunfire.



While unconfirmed details indicate that one security personnel sustained minor injuries during the confrontation, the situation remains fluid.



This incident occurred just 48 hours after state forces apprehended two suspects linked to the killing of a police officer in the same border town.



Anticipating potential unrest, the Manipur government had earlier imposed a total curfew effective from 12 am on January 16, citing concerns about the breach of peace, disturbance of public tranquility, and grave danger to human lives and property within Tengnoupal's jurisdiction. The curfew exempts government agencies involved in law enforcement and essential services.



Meanwhile, in a separate incident on Tuesday night, village volunteers reportedly engaged in a prolonged exchange of gunfire with suspected Kuki militants in Koutruk village, Imphal West district. Central security forces intervened, prompting the attackers to cease fire.



In a related development, police successfully arrested Phillip Khongsai and Hemokholal Mate, the primary suspects in the killing of SDPO Ch Anand in October the previous year. The two suspects had allegedly opened fire on security personnel vehicles, leading to a chase and their subsequent apprehension.



Produced before the Judicial Magistrate Moreh, Khongsai and Mate have been remanded to nine days of police custody. Seized from their possession were one pistol with two live rounds, one Chinese hand grenade, ten live rounds of AK ammunition, and ten detonators.



The arrests sparked protests by a significant number of women in front of the Moreh police station, demanding the unconditional release of the two detainees.



In response to the arrests, Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal (KIT), Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) based in Churachandpur district, and the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) based in Kangpokpi district jointly condemned the apprehension of Khongsai and Mate. They vehemently refuted any alleged connection between the suspects and the killing of the police officer.

