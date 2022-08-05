Gujarat teacher arrested for assaulting girl student, forcing her to drink alcohol

Vadodara: The police here have arrested a tuition teacher for physically assaulting a girl student and forcing her to drink Vodka with him during classes.

The incident was reported to the police Wednesday night and after the teacher's negative corona report, he was arrested Thursday night.

Fatehganj Police Inspector K.P. Parmar told the local media, "Prashant Khosla is running tuition classes in the Nizampura area, where on Wednesday, after tuition hours, Khosla insisted a Class 10 girl student sit with him and have a drink. He forced the girl to accompany him and they drank alcohol. As the girl fell unconscious, around 9.30 p.m. he dropped her home. The girl's parents rushed her to a private hospital, where she is being treated."

After gaining consciousness the victim narrated the entire incident to the Women Police Sub Inspector A.K. Valvi, after which the tuition teacher Prashant was picked up. "It was found that the teacher was drunk and did have control of himself," said the officer.

Two separate cases have been registered against the teacher, one under the prohibition act, and another under the IPC sections, Juvenile Justice Act and POCSO's section 11.

In another shocking incident in Gujarat's Rajkot city, a landlord in Meera Udhyognagar area fed alcohol to the two-year-old son of a neighbour. When the boy's parents saw that the landlord was feeding alcohol, they took him away. However, after a few minutes the boy fell unconscious and was rushed to the Rajkot Government hospital.—IANS