Gujarat suffers a fire that causes five injuries

Rajkot, Gujarat (The Hawk): After a fire broke out in the room that five employees were staying in on Saturday, they all sustained burn injuries.

The fire appears to have started primarily as a result of a gas leak from a residential LPG cylinder.

The labourers lived in a leased room close to Diamond Park Society and worked for the Macpower Company in the Metoda GIDC area. They were natives of Uttar Pradesh.

When neighbours heard the victims' screams, they hurried them to the hospital.

Mangli Shakhwat, Mayank, Kamlesh, Rahul, and Rohit were among those hurt.

After speaking with the victims when visiting the hospital to check on their well-being on Friday evening, company contractor Dinesh Vekariya informed the media that the workers had cooked dinner but had failed to turn off the gas burner, causing a gas leak.

The fire started when Mayank Shakhwat lighted a bidi with a matchstick the following morning, Vekariya continued.

(Inputs from Agencies)