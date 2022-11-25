Gujarat is the first state to have Jio True 5G in every district

Mumbai (The Hawk): According to Reliance Jio, each of the 33 district heads in Gujarat now has access to "True 5G," making it the first state to do so.

With this, Jio's "True 5G" is now available in 10 Indian cities and regions (including Delhi-NCR).

Gujarat will serve as a test state for Jio's subsequent nationwide rollout of a number of True 5G-powered initiatives in the fields of agriculture, education, healthcare, and Industry 4.0.

As part of the "Education-For-All" project, Reliance Foundation and Jio will first digitise 100 Gujarati schools.

"As of right now, Gujarat is the only state in which every district headquarters is linked to our reliable True 5G network. We want to demonstrate how this technology can truly change a billion lives, "said Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited Akash M Ambani.

Jio previously declared that "True 5G," which offers limitless 5G bandwidth at up to 1Gbps speeds, is now available in Pune.

Jio customers in Pune are urged to take advantage of the Jio Welcome Offer beginning on November 23 to enjoy unlimited data at no additional cost.

Last week, Jio became the first operator to offer "True 5G" services throughout the whole Delhi-NCR region, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and other important cities.

(Inputs from Agencies)