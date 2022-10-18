Gujarat bus-container truck crash kills six

Vadodara (The Hawk): In the early hours of Tuesday, a bus collided with a container truck on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai National Highway in Gujarat's Vadodara, resulting in at least six fatalities and 13 injuries.

The injured were taken urgently to a city hospital run by the government.

The passenger bus travelling to Mumbai collided with a container truck at 4 a.m., according to Assistant Commissioner of Police G D Palsana.

According to the ACP, two people died from their injuries at a government hospital while two more died on the scene.

An eyewitness said that the accident happened as the driver of a bus attempted to pass a container truck carrying wheat while the latter was also using the brakes.

The cargo truck's driver left the site of the collision.

Police are looking for the driver of the container truck.

(Inputs from Agencies)