Guj Congress claims AAP leaders bring cash on chartered aircraft, challenges BJP's silence

Ahmedabad (The Hawk): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) allegedly managed to pump in Rs 20 crore into the election-bound state through a variety of tactics, but the Gujarat chapter of the Congress claimed on Saturday that the BJP has kept a stony silence.

Congress leaders claim that whenever AAP officials arrive on chartered flights, they bring a lot of cash with them to cover the cost of the elections.

Additionally, the national capital party sent money to Gujarat using the "Angadia Pedhi" (traditional courier service).

Congress spokesman Pawan Khera made the following accusations against the AAP: "Up until Friday night, Congress leaders were informed by Indranil Rajyaguru, the AAP's internal spokesman, that the chief ministers of Delhi and Punjab arrived at Rajkot Airport on October 1 with suitcases full of cash. When asked how they manage to bring in such a large sum, they indicate that they flew the money in."

He questioned whether the state police, Income Tax department, and Enforcement Directorate were merely a quiet spectator or were working hand in glove with AAP in light of the BJP's silence on the "hawala" money.

Rajyaguru acknowledged that he has personally witnessed money being flown to Rajkot and implied that this must also be the case elsewhere.

A cash steal case involving Rs 20 lakh was reported to the Bardoli police station in South Gujarat on October 13. It was discovered that Rajesh Solanki of the AAP received the funds from Delhi via Angadia.

Investigation later turned up evidence that a Jain had couriered it to the contender. The police had also notified the income tax division.

