Guilty must be brought to book irrespective of their political affiliation: Mamata on wrestlers' protest

New Delhi: Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal, has spoken out in support of the wrestlers opposing the wrestling federation leader here, who has been accused of sexual harassment.

Since resuming their agitation on April 23, the wrestlers have been asking a FIR be filed against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), whom they accuse of sexual harassment and intimidation.

We must show our solidarity with the striking wrestlers. They're all chatting with the same tone. The achievements of our athletes are a source of national pride. Winners, all of them. Those responsible for wrongdoing must face justice no matter their political leanings. We must see justice done. "The truth must triumph," tweeted Banerjee, leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).—Inputsfrom Agencies