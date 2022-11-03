Groom kills aunt while testing a new car

Etawah (The Hawk): The bridegroom accidentally crushed his aunt and four other relatives while testing out the new car that had been given to him during the wedding festivities in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh.

Sarla Devi, a 35-year-old victim, was killed when she was crushed under the wheels, and four other people were seriously hurt. One of the injured people who was taken to the hospital is a 10-year-old girl.

The event happened in the village of Akbarpur while Arun Kumar, a 24-year-old PAC jawan, was receiving his "tilak."

Arun received the keys to his new car, which was a present from the bride's family, during the ceremony.

Despite not knowing how to drive, Arun made the decision to test drive the new vehicle.

He accelerated the automobile after starting it, striking neighbours who were standing nearby, instead of using the brakes.

Officer of the station house, Ranvijay Singh, said: "The suspect has been taken into custody. Upon receiving a complaint, we will file charges against the suspect for reckless driving, causing death by negligence, and other offences."

