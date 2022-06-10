Greenfield Airport at Hirasar to boost industrial growth in Saurashtra Region

New Airport of 2534 acres to cost Rs. 1405 crores

New Delhi (The Hawk): To cater the growing population of the fourthlargest city in the state of Gujarat and increasing flow of air traffic in this region, Airports Authority of India has undertaken the work for construction of New Greenfield Airport, Rajkot in Gujarat. With the project cost of Rs. 1405 crores, the new airport is envisioned to be a transportation hub for people traveling abroad from the state. Spread over 2534 acres, a new greenfield airport has been planned with modern facilities and conveniences for the travellers with increased number of counters and other necessary facilities. The location of new airport is approximately 30 kms from Rajkot city and on Rajkot-Ahmadabad highway. With total built-up area of 23,000 sqm excluding basement, the terminal building of this new airport will be capable to handle 1800 passengers during peak hours.

The terminal will be equipped with state-of-the-art passenger facilities, four passenger boarding bridges, three conveyor belts and 20 check-in counters along with modern firefighting and fire alarm system. The city side area of the airport will also be developed for adequate parking facilities for car, taxi and buses along with landscaping. Runway length is planned for 3040 m for serving AB-321type of aircraft which will be capable of parking 14 aircraft at a time. The terminal façade design is influenced from the existing Palaces of Rajkot like the Ranjit Vilas Palace, integrating traditional elements into a contemporary form. An outer skin of traditional Jalis of Palaces is provided to minimize the heat gain inside building. The terminal will depict various artforms including dandiya dance through its dynamic external façade and splendid interiors. Rajkot is famous for its golden jewellery and filigree work and that has inspired the exterior panel work at drop-off area of city side kerb.

More than 82% of earth work and 80% of Runway and other pavement works have been completed. The work for new terminal building & ATC Tower is also in progress. To commission the airport, an interim terminal building of size 60m x 60m capable of handling 300 passengers per hour is also in progress. The present progress of the total project is 45%. It is expected that the new airport will be ready for operation by March 2023. Rajkot is effectively contributing to the economy of India through its small scale and heavy industries. The city is playing an important role in complex supply chains with global perspective, which is expected to grow exponentially. Air connectivity to the international market will boost the industrial growth, which in turn will generate new employment opportunities. Apart from this, the new airport will come up with lots of commercial development. This will boost travel-logistics, hotel industry, restaurants, warehouse-Cargo handling and clearing business etc. and many more.

In the PM Gati Shakti’s spirit of inclusive multi-modal connectivity, the Hirasar Airport is accessed from the National Highway NH-27. A clover -leaf flyover is planned on the highway for unhindered access to the airport. Being located on Rajkot-Ahmadabad highway, this airport will aim to reduce time and cost related to logistics for multiple industries in the region. More Importantly, the ceramic industry of Morbi and other industries of Jamnagar also depend on Rajkot for air connectivity. The plans to modernize and beautify the ancient city of Rajkot are already in place and all such infrastructure development projects including construction of greenfield airport will help promote the local business houses adding economic wealth to the country.

Completed Runway

ATC Tower Cum Technical Block in progress

E&M workshop building in progress

AGL substation building in progress

Box culvert below runway in progress

Perspective Terminal Building



