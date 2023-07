New Delhi: To celebrate India's G20 presidency, the government will issue two commemorative coins: a Rs 100 and a Rs 75 piece.

The Ashoka Lion Capital and the words "Satyamev Jayate" in Devnagari will be featured on the obverse of the commemorative Rs 100 coin, as announced in a gazette notification on July 24.

In addition, the word "Bharat" will be written in Devnagari script to the left of it, while the term "India" will be written in English to the right.