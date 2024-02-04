Government Aims for Zero Electricity Bills: PM Modi Announces Ambitious Rooftop Solar Scheme

PM Modi Unveils Visionary Rooftop Solar Scheme, Aims for Zero Electricity Bills

Guwahati : Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre is embarking on a mission to eliminate electricity bills for households across the nation.



The Prime Minister made this announcement while addressing a gathering during the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony for projects totaling Rs 11,599 crore in Guwahati.



"In the last decade, we endeavored to provide electricity to every household. Now, our focus is on reducing electricity bills to zero. In the latest budget, the government unveiled an extensive rooftop solar scheme. Initially, one crore families will receive assistance to install rooftop solar panels," he stated.



PM Modi emphasized the BJP government's commitment to reaching every citizen and ensuring a comfortable life. "Our objective is to enhance the quality of life for every individual, as evident in our budget, which allocates Rs 11 lakh crore for infrastructure development," he asserted.



Among the significant projects initiated by Prime Minister Modi is the Maa Kamakhya Divya Pariyojana (Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor), sanctioned under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE) scheme. This initiative aims to provide world-class amenities to pilgrims visiting the Kamakhya temple.



"I am fortunate to dedicate projects for Assam with the blessings of Maa Kamakhya. The inauguration of projects worth Rs 11,000 crore will enhance connectivity in Assam and the northeast with other South Asian countries, creating more job opportunities in the tourism sector," PM Modi stated.



Highlighting the increasing enthusiasm for tourism and pilgrimage in the country, PM Modi noted that over 24 lakh people have visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya since its public opening on January 22.



Prior to launching the developmental projects, PM Modi conducted a roadshow in Guwahati, where enthusiastic crowds chanted 'Modi, Modi.' The Prime Minister reciprocated the warm reception by waving at the cheering crowds.

—Input from Agencies