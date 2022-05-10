Gorkhaland Territorial Administration polls in June

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Monday decided to hold elections to the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), an autonomous body to administer Darjeeling hills, next month, an official said.

The polls to the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (SMP) will also be organised in June.

"The state government in consultation with the State Election Commission has decided to hold elections to the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad and Gorkhaland Territorial Administration in June," the administration said in a statement.

The elections to the GTA, formed in 2011, were last held in 2012.

There are 45 elected members in the GTA Sabha and five others are nominated by the governor.

The SMP was formed in 1989 for Siliguri subdivision, the plain areas of Darjeeling district.

Elections to the SMP, where there are nine seats, along with four panchayat samitis and 22 panchayats spread across four blocks of the Siliguri subdivision, were last held in October 2015.—PTI