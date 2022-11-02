Google said it will stop supporting the Street View app on Android in the next year

San Francisco (The Hawk): The specialised Street View app for Android will be discontinued by Google early in the following year.

The internet company has a number of shutdown warnings for the Street View app, according to 9To5Google.

The Street View app will cease to exist on March 31, 2023, according to the company's notification, which urges users to switch to Google Maps or Street View Studio.

According to the business, "Street View App is going away and support will expire March 21, 2023."

"Use Street See Studio to upload your own 360 movie; Google Maps to view Street View and add Photo Spheres."

According to the article, Street Image makes it easy to acquire a 360-degree view of nearly any street, making it perfect for researching potential vacation spots or for taking a leisurely tour of the world from the comfort of home.

In the past, Google Maps brought the "Street View" experience back to India with the intention of improving user experience. This allowed individuals to explore and navigate their surroundings more correctly and aesthetically.

The service was suspended by the Indian government more than ten years ago because it was unable to obtain the necessary security clearances.

(Inputs from Agencies)