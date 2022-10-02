Goods Of Confectionery Shop Burnt To Ashes Due To Short Circuit

Dineshpur (The Hawk): The goods of the shop were burnt to ashes due to a short circuit in the confectionery shop. Neighborhood and firefighters barely brought the fire under control. Due to which the fire did not take a formidable form.

Arun Chhabra, a resident of Gadarpur, has a shop in the name of New Arun Confectionery on Gularbhoj Marg at the main square of the city. In the early hours of Sunday morning, people in the neighborhood called Arun after seeing smoke coming out of the shop. On which other people including Deepak Chawla living in the neighborhood tried to extinguish the fire by breaking the lock of the shop. But by then the fire had spread. The fire brigade which reached the spot barely doused the fire. But by then the goods kept in the shop had burnt to ashes. Arun Chhabra, who arrived later, told that goods worth about 2.5 lakh rupees were destroyed by burning. The fire is suspected to be due to short circuit. Neighbors said that if the fire had not been brought under control in time, the fire would have engulfed other shops as well.