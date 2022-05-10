Good Use Of Smartphone Can Change Future Of Students: SDM

Chandpur (The Hawk): Enthusiasm was at its peak in Gulab Singh Hindu Postgraduate College, Chandpur of UP's Bijnor district when the college organized a free Smartphone Distribution Programme in its grand auditorium on Tuesday.

According to the media- in-charge of the college, Dr Abhishek Kumar Jaiswal, complying with the government orders, in this function smartphones were distributed to 615 eligible students, studying in their final year of graduation as per the instructions of the government. Students' rapture knew no bounds when they received smartphones by the Chief Guest, Mr Rajeev Aggarwal, a renowned social worker and the guest of honour, former MLA Mrs Kamlesh Saini, in the graceful presence of Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Chandpur, Mr Himanshu Verma, BDO Jalilpur, Mr Dinesh Kumar Sharma, Kunwar Dhirendra Pratap Singh, the college secretary and Professor Amit Singh. On this momentous occasion, the Chief Guest Mr Rajiv Aggarwal stated that “The students are the builders of the future of the nation and good values and high ideals should be inculcated in them along with smart and high tech education. Keeping this in view, the Uttar Pradesh Government has taken the highly commendable step of distributing smartphones to facilitate the studies of the students on par with the needs of modern era.

Former MLA Mrs. Kamlesh Saini said that to connect the students with modern education, free smartphones have been provided by the Uttar Pradesh government. She further said that it is a multi-faceted step of the government in the interest of the students.

The SDM, Chandpur, while praising this scheme of the government, called upon the students to improve their education by making good use of the smartphone. "The students should rise above the shackles of caste, religion and awaken the spirit of nationalism in themselves so that they can provide the direction of development and progress to the nation, expressed Mr Sharma, the BDO. Professor Amit Singh, Principal of the college expressed gratitude to all the guests and congratulated the students and said that this is a very important scheme by the Uttar Pradesh government to accelerate the all-round development of the students. These smartphones will prove very helpful for students making their education creative and interesting. Dr. Anil Kumar Verma and Dr. Udita Rajput conducted the programme efficiently. The good wishes and pep talks of Dr Kopal Rastogi, Farheen Khan and all other staffers of the college encouraged the beneficiaries.--- MST