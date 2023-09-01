Golf: IGU picks strong Indian team for World Amateur Championships

New Delhi: Asian Games-bound, Avani Prashanth, who is having a sensational season will lead the Indian team for the Espirito Santo Trophy competition for women at the World Amateur Team Championship (WATC) in October.

The Indian Golf Union has also selected Nishna Patel and Mannat Brar as the other two players for the prestigious amateur event to be held in Abu Dhabi from October 25 to October 28.





A week before that will be the men’s competition for the Eisenhower Trophy and the IGU has named Yuvraj Singh, Shaurya Bhattacharya and Rohit as the three players. Shaurya has played at the Asia-Pacific Amateurs also and will again be playing the event in Melbourne this year.





Recent events at the WATC have featured over 50 teams from around the world. It is a stroke play event, in which the best two individual scores in each team count towards the final score.

Avani, winner of the Queen Sirikit Cup individual title earlier in the year, has been in great form, having won the title at a pro event on the Ladies European Tour’s Access Tour. She became the first Indian to win a title on the LET Access Tour.

Nishna Patel was runner-up at the APGC Juniors in Manila, where Avani had earlier achieved her Queen Sirikit success. Mannat Brar has also been in good form and contended at even the pro events on the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour. Nishna and Mannat also played at the British Women’s Amateur this year.

“Avani, Nishna and Mannat have performed superbly this season and we have great hopes from them. All our players have good experience with the IGU having sent them out of India for numerous events. Avani is also headed to the Asian Games, so we are quite excited,” said Brijinder Singh, President of the IGU.

Yuvraj Singh, India’s top amateur, and Shaurya have had a lot of experience this season as also last year, having been sent for numerous events by IGU. Rohit has also been doing well on the domestic circuit. All three are playing the Eisenhower Trophy for the first time. (ANI)