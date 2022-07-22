Gold worth over Rs 2 cr seized at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here seized gold worth over Rs 2 crore from three passengers in two separate cases.

In the first case, Air Intelligence Unit of Hyderabad Customs, apprehended two male passengers who had arrived by EK-526 from Dubai and tried to smuggle 3,591 grams gold, valued at Rs 1.87 crore. Officials said the two men had concealed the gold in their pants, innerwear and rectum.

Earlier, a male passenger who arrived at Hyderabad airport by AI-952 Flight from Dubai was intercepted by the officers of Hyderabad Customs. He had concealed the gold in metal cylinders of exhaust fan, Ab Roller and electric juicer. The net weight of the gold seized was 740 grams.—IANS