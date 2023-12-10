Gogamedi Murder Case: Assailants' plan to flee country thwarted in Chandigarh

Tragedy Unfolds: Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Assassinated; Delhi Police Arrests Reveal Disturbing Details of Plot and Criminal Network.

New Delhi [India]: After the national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jaipur on Tuesday, the police said that two shooters, and one person who was providing logistical assistance were arrested from Chandigarh while they were waiting for passports to flee the country.

According to the police, in this case, three main accused have been arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch and will be handed over to their Rajasthan Police Crime Branch today. The accused are Nitin Fauji, a resident of Mahendragarh; Rohit Rathore, a resident of Makrana, Rajasthan; and Udham Singh, a resident of Hisar."

Two of the three people, Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathore, were shooters, while the third, Udham Singh was providing logistics support.

Gogamedi was shot dead by three assailants on December 5 at his residence in the Shyam Nagar area of Jaipur.

"After committing the murder, the accused were planning to flee India. However, before their passports could reach them, the police nabbed the accused. They were promised a good and better life abroad in return for committing the murder. There were cases against both shooters, due to which they wanted to go abroad. Around Rs 50,000 was given to the accused as token money so that they could get weapons, etc. Apart from this, after committing the murder, they were assured of getting settled abroad. The perpetrators of the murder had promised to make complete arrangements to send these accused abroad and after the murder, the accused were just wasting the time of the police by wandering here and there," said the police.



"The accused had reached Chandigarh after visiting many places and after Chandigarh, they had planned to go to Goa. After spending a few days in Goa, the accused would move towards South India, during which they were promised that their passports and visas would be made. However, their plans were foiled by the police and they were caught in Chandigarh. The arrested accused include two shooters and one who helped them escape. The arrested accused include Rohit Rathore, Nitin alias Fauji and Udham Singh. After the murder, Udham Singh had organised a taxi, etc., to drive away the shooters, while the other two accused are shooters, the police added.

The police further said that they have got clues about notorious gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara.

"The involvement of Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara has come to light, which is being investigated. Godara used to think that Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was in talks with his opponents, while one of the shooters, Rohit Rathore, had personal enmity with the Karni Sena Chief. He was named as an accused in a rape case, and he used to think that Singh was defending the case against him. Another shooter, Nitin, had come on leave from the army in November, but his name popped up as an accused in a kidnapping case, after which he felt that he would lose his job and then he got involved in the crime. On the day of the incident, the accused were introduced to Sukhdev Singh on the pretext of making a call to someone, where they committed the crime. It is being said that Naveen Shekhawat had come with the accused, who had introduced them to Sukhdev Singh. However, Naveen also died during the firing," said the police.



The police further said, "Udham Singh had prepared for the army exams along with Nitin. However, they had not been in contact for the last four years. They involved Naveen Shekhawat with them, as the latter knew Gogamedi well. Naveen had to make a call through Gogamedi. And with him, the shooters entered his residence without security checks. Soon after they opened fire at Gogamedi. Naveen tried to stop them but the shooters shot him as well."

According to the police, Rohit Godara had given the responsibility of carrying out the murder to a criminal named Virendra Chahan, who had introduced Rohit Rathore and Nitin to each other. After this, this massacre was carried out on December 5.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena organised a memorial service for slain chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan at 11 a.m. today.

