    Girl student suffers 'suspicious' burn injury in Kerala college

    The Hawk
    May25/ 2023

    Kerala Agriculture College

    Thiruvananthapuram: A preliminary probe has been launched by police after a final year BSc Agriculture student at the Kerala Agriculture College suffered "mysterious" burn injury on her back.

    As per reports, two final year female students -- both from Andhra Pradesh - were roommates at their hostel here and one of them suffered a burn injury on the back.

    The incident is reported to have occurred last week.

    Strangely, the student did not raise any complaint. It was only after her family came here on hearing about the incident that the College authorities asked the local police to look into the matter.

    Neither the injured student nor her family members have registered an official complaint. Hence, the police are only making a formal probe.

    Further details are awaited. IANS

