Get more children, and PM Modi will construct homes for them: Rajasthani official

Rajasthan Minister Urges for Larger Families for PM Modi's Housing Promise" Rajasthan's Babulal Kharadi encourages families to grow, citing PM Modi's commitment to providing homes for all. At a public meeting in Udaipur, Kharadi promotes the vision of no one sleeping hungry or homeless, emphasizing the government's welfare measures.

Jaipur: Rajasthan Minister, Babulal Kharadi, advocated for larger families, assuring the public that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will facilitate housing for them. Addressing a gathering in Udaipur, Kharadi, the tribal area development minister, echoed the Prime Minister's vision of ensuring no one sleeps hungry or without shelter.



"PM Modi dreams of a nation where no one sleeps hungry or homeless. Expand your families. The Prime Minister will construct homes for you. So, what's the hesitation?" Kharadi expressed during a public meeting in Udaipur.



Kharadi himself has a family of eight children, comprising four sons and four daughters, living together in Neechla Thala village, near Udaipur's Kotda tehsil.



During the event, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma shared the platform with Kharadi at the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra camp' in Nai village, Udaipur.



While Kharadi's statement triggered laughter among the audience, the political representatives present appeared surprised by his stance.



Encouraging support for Modi in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kharadi highlighted the BJP-led Centre's initiatives toward public welfare. He emphasized the reduction of LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 and the state government's efforts in providing cylinders for Rs 450 under the Ujjwala Scheme.



Kharadi, a four-time MLA elected in 2023 from Jhadol, was previously recognized as the best MLA in 2022 during the 15th Rajasthan Assembly. Recently inducted as a cabinet minister in the state, his remarks have sparked discussions on family planning and government welfare initiatives.

—Input from Agencies