Gangster killed in Bihar

Patna: A dreaded gangster Raja Thakur has been killed during a gang war in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, the police said on Friday.

The police learnt about the incident when some residents of Jialal Chowk found a body with a pool of blood, and informed the police.

Thakur was invited to a party by his friends to Jialal Chowk under Ahiyapur police station on Thursday night and was allegedly beaten to death.

Thakur was wanted in a number of criminal cases including murder, extortion, loot and kidnapping.

The police sent the body to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

The family members of the deceased refused to lodge an FIR in this matter.

The Muzaffarpur Police, however, have registered an FIR and are making efforts to identify the accused.

—IANS