Gambia Deaths: Haryana Halts Cough Syrup Production

New Delhi: The Haryana government has ordered a halt of total production of cough syrups from Sonepat-based company Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited, which was recently flagged by the World Health Organisation (WHO) following the death of 66 children in The Gambia.

The company has also been issued a show-cause notice for 12 violations found at its manufacturing plant. State health minister Anil Vij said on Wednesday, “The samples of three drugs of the Sonepat-based pharmaceutical company which were mentioned by WHO, have been sent to Central Drug Laboratory in Kolkata. The report is yet to come. We will take action only after the report comes. After a joint inspection by central and state officials, 12 violations were found in the manufacturing facility. It has been decided to shut total production. We have sent a notice in this regard.” The pharma company had come under scanner following the death of 66 children who had consumed the cough syrup in The Gambia.

World Health Organisation (WHO) on October 5 issued a medical product alert over four India-made cough and cold syrups manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals. According to the WHO, the four cough syrups linked to the deaths in The Gambia are Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup.

Laboratory analysis of samples of each of the four products confirmed that they contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol as contaminants, the WHO had said. The company was issued a show cause notice on October 7 after a joint inspection with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. The pharma company has to reply to the notice by October 14, failing which action may be taken against it.

—ANI