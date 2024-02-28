    Menu
    States & UTs

    Gadkari Sanctions Rs 691.70 Crore For Construction Of Kotdwar Bypass On National Highway-119 In Bijnor And Pauri Districts Of UP & Uttarakhand

    author-img
    Inam Ansari
    February28/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Gadkari Sanctions Rs 691.70 Crore For Construction Of Kotdwar Bypass On National Highway-119

    New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari in a post said in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, approval has been given for construction of 6 km long 4-lane Kotdwar Bypass on National Highway-119 in Bijnor and Pauri districts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand at a cost of Rs 691.70 crore. Shri Gadkari said this route will act as a bypass for Kotdwar city. It will prove helpful in reducing congestion in the city and increasing connectivity with Uttar Pradesh. It will also promote the development of tourism in the state. Will improve connectivity to the pilgrimage sites Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams.

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Uttarakhand UP Uttar Pradesh Kotdwar Bypass Nitin Gadkari
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in