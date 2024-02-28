Gadkari Sanctions Rs 691.70 Crore For Construction Of Kotdwar Bypass On National Highway-119 In Bijnor And Pauri Districts Of UP & Uttarakhand

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari in a post said in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, approval has been given for construction of 6 km long 4-lane Kotdwar Bypass on National Highway-119 in Bijnor and Pauri districts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand at a cost of Rs 691.70 crore. Shri Gadkari said this route will act as a bypass for Kotdwar city. It will prove helpful in reducing congestion in the city and increasing connectivity with Uttar Pradesh. It will also promote the development of tourism in the state. Will improve connectivity to the pilgrimage sites Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams.