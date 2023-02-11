Gadkari said UP is the best investment location and can help PM realise self-reliance

Lucknow: On Saturday, Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road, Transport, and Shipping, proclaimed Uttar Pradesh to be the best place to invest and the state with the most potential for making Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an independent India a reality.

In a speech given on the second day of the three-day 'Global Investors Summit,' Gadkari proclaimed that Uttar Pradesh does not need any additional water, power, transportation, or communication infrastructure.

It also has adequate highway connections, acreage, and trained labour at affordable prices. Gadkari estimated that logistics expenses would decrease.—Inputs from Agencies