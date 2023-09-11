G20: Jyoti Sisters From Uttarakhand Performed Folk Melodies At Bharat Mandapam

New Delhi: While India was in the global spotlight during the G-20 summit, a culturally rich moment unfolded in front of heads of state at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan here.

Sisters Jyoti Upreti and Neerja Upreti, hailing from the village of Hudaiti in Pithoragarh district, Kumaon division of Uttarakhand, captivated the audience on Saturday with their enchanting folk songs performed in three dialects of the state - Kumaoni, Garhwali, and Jaunsari.

These siblings are widely recognized as the "Jyoti Sisters."

The Jyoti Sisters served as a reminder of India's rich cultural diversity and the talent hidden in its remote corners.

Their soulful renditions resonated with the essence of Uttarakhand's folk heritage, earning admiration and applause from the audience, which included dignitaries from around the world.

The sisters' participation in such an international event not only showcases their talent but also highlights the importance of preserving and promoting traditional art forms. Their ability to seamlessly switch between three different dialects and deliver performances is a testament to their dedication and passion for preserving Uttarakhand's cultural heritage.

In a world where modernity often overshadows the roots of culture, the sisters' performance was a poignant reminder of the beauty and significance of traditional art forms.

Their performance has brought well-deserved attention to the artistic treasures found in the remote villages of Uttarakhand.

As their melodious voices echoed through the auditorium, the Jyoti Sisters left a mark on those in attendance, proving that the power of music and culture transcends borders and diplomacy.

Their performance serves as an inspiration not only to the people of Uttarakhand but to the entire nation, reminding us of the richness of our cultural heritage.

—ANI