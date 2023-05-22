G20 event in Kashmir kicks off amidst tight security; Delegates given rousing welcome

Srinagar: Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, welcomed delegates from all G20 countries on Monday for the third working group conference on tourism, for which officials had made elaborate security provisions and cleaned up in preparation.

The three-day meeting began with a side event titled "Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation," and it included a traditional Indian welcome at the Srinagar airport with performances by local artistes.

Every member of the Group of Twenty (G20) except China took part. There was a tidal wave of people at this meeting. There were 61 delegates present. At a news briefing, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said, "All countries except China are present here."—Inputs from Agencies