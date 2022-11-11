G20 disputed site venue should have been approved first: Mewar Prince tells PM

Jaipur (The Hawk): The Prince of Mewar, Vishwaraj Singh, claimed in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers S. Jaishankar and G. Kishan Reddy that a formal approval should have been obtained before choosing a contentious location for the G20 Sherpa meeting, which is scheduled to take place from December 4–7.

The late Maharana Bhagwat Singh Mewar's son, Vishwaraj Singh, said in his letter that legal disputes have been raging for years regarding the ownership of the City Palace, which was used as the site.

Therefore, he continues, it should have been done with the consent of the other property owners.

The current leader of our family is Maharana Mahendra Singh ji Mewar, and we have learned from local press reports that a G20 summit is set to take place in Udaipur. The locations mentioned include several of our family holdings that are all located inside the limits of the City Palace in Udaipur, which were established following the union of the State of Udaipur-Mewar with the Union of India. Please take note that in our family's partition suit 14/11, which was filed on April 22, 1983, the Hon'ble District Court, Udaipur determined that the family possessions belonged to the Hindu United Family (HUF). Local, regional, and national media outlets have covered the family's legal battle over the years as well as this particular order. Orders of status quo persist with regard to the entirety of the suit properties despite the stay, which is in effect while an appeal is pending in proceedings with case number 420/20 before the Hon'ble High Court of Rajasthan in Jodhpur.

Please take notice that some of the properties' transfer to and usage by businesses and other entities have been contested in these actions, while others have been acknowledged by all parties as having been given to no one at all.

An earlier decision by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Bombay Bench 'A' IRA No. 459, 460, 461/JP/1979, which was never appealed, likewise supported the joint family (HUF) status of the family estate.

Various taxing bodies and other cases before the Honourable High Court of Rajasthan in Jodhpur have also acknowledged the HUF's legal character. If needed, additional information can be given. According to Hindu Law, my father is the "Karta" of the family HUF, thus if the press claims are accurate, it would be against our rights as citizens of this nation for such an event to be planned without consulting the owners.

"Those in high positions are obligated to protect the honour of the positions they occupy and the positions held by their invitees by abstaining from involvement in actions that are, at the very least, extremely contentious and under investigation.

The Prince continues in the letter, "What is the message being communicated to lesser authorities who have to make sure that court rulings and other legal provisions are not broken when those above prefer to flaunt their involvement with such crimes.

(Inputs from Agencies)