G-20 theme inspired visual campaign launched; it represents Indian spirit, says Amitabh Kant

New Delhi: An initiative inspired by India's G20 presidency theme -- One Earth. One Family. One Future -- was announced and discussed at a curtain-raiser event and panel discussion held on Saturday.

'Planet India', a first-of-its-kind powerful visual storytelling campaign, celebrating India's solutions to the climate and nature crisis, will premiere at Bikaner House, New Delhi on September 5, 2023.

In partnership with multi-award winning filmmakers Studio Silverback, the makers behind Sir David Attenborough's A Life on Our Planet and India's leading creator economy platform PlucTV, 'Planet India' will showcase the human-driven stories from every angle across the country.

The storytelling campaign will launch onto multiple social platforms ahead of the G20 summit, and a film featuring veteran actor Jackie Shroff will premiere on JioCinema later this year.



G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, who participated in the event, said, “In India we have made our G20 presidency the people's presidency. We have taken it to over 60 cities of India, and have involved each state and union territory in G20 activities. We have seen action from remarkable programmes like these who represent the enduring Indian spirit in the face of a challenge like this.”

—IANS