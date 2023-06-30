Futuristic policies in last few years boosted global recognition for Indian universities: PM Modi

New Delhi: On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that forward-thinking policies and judgements made in the education sector over the past several years have increased the prestige of Indian universities around the world.

During his speech at Delhi University's centenary celebrations, Modi remarked that since he became prime minister in 2014, the number of Indian universities included in the latest QS global ranking has increased from 12 to 45.

The increasing number of IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, and NITs, he said, will serve as the foundation for the new India.

During his recent state visit to the United States, the Prime Minister of India noted that India's rising capabilities and the world's faith in its youth had earned the country greater respect and status around the world.

Modi said that his futuristic policies in the education sector had increased India's universities' standing in the international community.

He mentioned the agreements that were reached during his trip as creating new prospects for young people in India in areas such as earth and space exploration, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence.

Prime Minister Modi has promised that young Indians will have easier access to cutting-edge technologies that were previously out of their reach.

Micron and Google, for example, plan to make significant investments in the country. He interpreted it as a portent of the India of the future.

The prime minister has spoken highly of Delhi University, calling it "not just a university but a movement" for the positive change it has brought to many areas of society.

India once contributed significantly to global GDP. Slavery stunted development and ruined educational institutions for hundreds of years, he claimed.

Modi pointed out that the university's 125th anniversary will fall on the same year that India celebrated its 100th anniversary of independence, and he urged the institution to work towards the objective of a developed India by 2047.

During the ceremony, PM Modi also set the cornerstones for the Delhi University Computer Centre, the Faculty of Technology buildings, and the Academic Block on the university's North Campus.

On May 1st, 1922, the University of Delhi was founded. It has expanded tremendously since then, presently boasting 86 departments, 90 institutions, and over 6 lakh students. —Inputs from Agencies