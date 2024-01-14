From Manipur, Rahul Gandhi kicks off 6,700-km Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Embark on a transformative political journey as Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge lead the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, covering over 6,700 km from Manipur to Mumbai. Witness their commitment to restoring cherished values and bringing back harmony, peace, and affection to the 11 states traversed.

Imphal: In a significant move, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge commenced the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur on Sunday.

This extensive journey, spanning from Manipur to Mumbai, is slated to cover a distance exceeding 6,700 kilometers, traversing through 11 states across the country.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Manipur, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi conveyed, "You have lost what you have cherished, but we are committed to rediscovering and restoring those cherished values. We empathize with the pain and hardships the people of Manipur have endured. We promise to bring back the harmony, peace, and affection that this state has always been known for.